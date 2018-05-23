Officials investigating suspected arson outside Lancaster City Hall
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Officials are investigating a suspected arson outside Lancaster City Hall this morning.
On May 23 around 3:45 a.m., a city vehicle parked next to City Hall on N. Duke St. and East Orange St. caught fire. The front doors of the building sustained damage as well.
The State Police Fire Marshal is on the the scene investigating.
