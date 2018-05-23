× Officials investigating suspected arson outside Lancaster City Hall

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Officials are investigating a suspected arson outside Lancaster City Hall this morning.

On May 23 around 3:45 a.m., a city vehicle parked next to City Hall on N. Duke St. and East Orange St. caught fire. The front doors of the building sustained damage as well.

The State Police Fire Marshal is on the the scene investigating.

Early morning fire set to the front door of Lancaster City Hall. Fire Marshal is here on the scene investigating. Mayor wants answers to why someone would do this, saying, “this is not the way we do it in Lancaster.” @fox43 pic.twitter.com/Uf5kahjak0 — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) May 23, 2018

This is the Lancaster City vehicle that was also set on fire early this morning. Reading City K-9, named Bracie, is on the scene, along with the State Police Fire Marshal. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/Ls99w04GJk — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) May 23, 2018

Lancaster City vehicle set on fire from the back… windows blown out. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/qRO1wmT0Ms — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) May 23, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.