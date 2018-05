READ THE FULL STORY HERE: http://fox43.com/2018/05/23/father-takes-late-sons-girlfriend-to-prom/

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prom night is a special night for many high school students. For a teen in Franklin County, it was special for a different reason.

After losing her boyfriend in a tragic car accident, his father made it his mission to escort her to the dance. Hear the emotional story on FOX43 News At Ten tonight