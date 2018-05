× One person dead after dump truck, sedan crash on I-83 North

YORK COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 83 North.

The accident occurred at mile marker 3, between the Welcome Center and Exit 4 – PA 851/Shrewsbury, according to York County dispatch.

One person was killed.

The call went out at 8:17 p.m.

This will be updated when more information becomes available.