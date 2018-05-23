× Police investigate hit-and-run involving pickup truck, bicyclist in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Derry Township Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist.

The incident occurred at 3:20 p.m. on Fishburn Road near the intersection of Cocoa Avenue in Hershey.

Both the truck and bicyclist were traveling south on Fishburn Road when the crash took place. Police say the truck, described as a newer-model vehicle with a dark gray color, struck the bicyclist from behind and fled the scene, according to police.

The bicyclist, identified as an adult male, was transported to Hershey Medical Center. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police add.

Anyone with information regarding the crash and/or the identity of the hit-and-run vehicle should contact Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202.