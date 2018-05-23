Police look for missing man who left healthcare facility in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police are looking for a man who was reported missing from Behavioral Health Merakey in Harrisburg.

Luis Gonzalez was last seen leaving the facility Monday between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to police. He reportedly suffers from mental health conditions, police say.

Gonzalez, a Hispanic male, is approximately 5’6″ tall and 220 pounds. He has gray hair with a receding hairline, police add.

When Gonzalez walked away from Merakey, he was wearing a pink shirt and was clean-shaven.

The last time he was reported missing, he was located in York.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.