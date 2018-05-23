× Reward of up to $1,000 offered for information on fire at Lancaster City Hall

LANCASTER — Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for setting fire to the entrance doors at Lancaster City Hall early Wednesday morning.

According to police, at approximately 3:43 a.m., firefighters responded to the report of a vehicle fire at the rear of the Duke Street Parking Garage on 150 N. Duke Street. The first officer to arrive noticed there were two fires burning at the scene — one a vehicle registered to the City of Lancaster, and another at the front doors of City Hall.

Members of the Lancaster Bureau of Fire were able to extinguish both fires.

The State Police Fire Marshall assisted Lancaster Fire and Police in investigating the incident. Initial indications are the fires were intentionally set and are being investigated as arsons.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Jessica Higgins at 717-734-3319 or by email at higginsj@lancasterpolice.com. Tipsters can also contact Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or

anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using a cell phone. Text LANCS plus the message

to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.