Sheetz opens new beer cave in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Today Sheetz, one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience retailers for more than 65 years, is pleased to announce the opening of three new fully-stocked beer caves at Pennsylvania stores in Waynesburg at 111 East Roy Furman Highway, Harrisburg at 7970 Linglestown Rd and Brookville at 300 W Main Street.
These store locations offer a variety of domestic, import and craft beers. With the addition of each new beer cave, Sheetz continues to meet its customers demand for the ultimate one-stop-shop where they can fuel up, enjoy a meal and also responsibly purchase alcoholic beverages.
Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy. Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Each location also abides by time-of-day sales restrictions on alcohol.
Sheetz currently sells beer in 64 locations across Pennsylvania as well as in the five other states located in the company’s footprint.
SOURCE: Sheetz
40.273191 -76.886701