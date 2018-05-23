York City Burger Week – Busy Bee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett hit York City for Burger Week in downtown York. All week long you can try off-menu burgers, burger week only exclusives and specials. This is the third year of burger week in York and it will run until Saturday, May 26.

THE BUSY BEE

Chef's Longburger: A Locust Point Grass Fed Beef Longburger on a Hoagie Bun with Shaved Romaine, Duke's Mayo, Tomato, & Red Onion $9.50

Old Cowhand from the Rio Grande: A Locust Point Grass Fed Beef Longburger on a Hoagie Roll with Bacon, Baked Beans, and Cheddar $10

Serious as a Heart Attack: A Locust Point Grass Fed Beef Longburger on a Hoagie Roll with serious amounts of Bacon, Curry Catsup, Cooper American, and MORE BACON $10.50

HMS Botany Bay: A Locust Point Grass Fed Beef Longburger on a Hoagie Roll with Worchestershire, Caramelized Onions, and a pair of Fried Eggs $9.50

Pining for the Pacific NW: A Salmon Burger on a Challah Bun with Smoked Salmon, Wasabi - Caper Mayo, $13.50

Chief of Station Karachi: Halal Lamb Burger on Onion Naan with Baby Spinach, Red Onion, and Feta $ 12.00

Bambi's Mom has got it Going On: Jerked Venison Burger on a Challah Bun with Curry Catsup, Brats, Caramelized Onions, and Cheddar $16

The Fat Lady Sings: A Turkey Burger on Challah Bun with Grilled Shrooms, Worchestershire, Caramelized Onions, Smoked Gruyere, and Bacon $10

Grilled Hippie: Grilled Veggie Burger on Onion Naan with Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Baby Spinach, and Fig Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle $10

Tatonka: A Bison Burger on Navajo Fry Bread with Cheddar, Guacamole, Bacon, and Prickly Pear Salsa $16

Menu items are subject to change based on availability.

Visit www.rwyork.com/burgerweek and RSVP to the Facebook Event (https://www.facebook.com/events/1849377145082701/) for all the juicy details.