York City Burger Week – Busy Bee

YORK,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett hit York City for Burger Week in downtown York. All week long you can try off-menu burgers, burger week only exclusives and specials. This is the third year of burger week in York and it will run until Saturday, May 26.
Chef's Longburger: A Locust Point Grass Fed Beef Longburger on a Hoagie Bun with Shaved Romaine, Duke's Mayo, Tomato, & Red Onion $9.50
Old Cowhand from the Rio Grande: A Locust Point Grass Fed Beef Longburger on a Hoagie Roll with Bacon, Baked Beans, and Cheddar $10
Serious as a Heart Attack: A Locust Point Grass Fed Beef Longburger on a Hoagie Roll with serious amounts of Bacon, Curry Catsup, Cooper American, and MORE BACON $10.50
HMS Botany Bay: A Locust Point Grass Fed Beef Longburger on a Hoagie Roll with Worchestershire, Caramelized Onions, and a pair of Fried Eggs $9.50
Pining for the Pacific NW: A Salmon Burger on a Challah Bun with Smoked Salmon, Wasabi - Caper Mayo, $13.50
Chief of Station Karachi: Halal Lamb Burger on Onion Naan with Baby Spinach, Red Onion, and Feta $ 12.00
Bambi's Mom has got it Going On: Jerked Venison Burger on a Challah Bun with Curry Catsup, Brats, Caramelized Onions, and Cheddar $16
The Fat Lady Sings: A Turkey Burger on Challah Bun with Grilled Shrooms, Worchestershire, Caramelized Onions, Smoked Gruyere, and Bacon $10
Grilled Hippie: Grilled Veggie Burger on Onion Naan with Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Baby Spinach, and Fig Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle $10
Tatonka: A Bison Burger on Navajo Fry Bread with Cheddar, Guacamole, Bacon, and Prickly Pear Salsa $16
Menu items are subject to change based on availability.
