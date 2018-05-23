× York man accused of firing shots at vehicle in 2017 road-rage incident apprehended

YORK COUNTY — A York man wanted for firing shots at another vehicle during a 2017 road-rage incident has been apprehended, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Tayvaughn Chandler-Hope, 19, of the 200 block of W. Cottage Place, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person in connection to the June 25, 2017 incident.

Chandler-Hope has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 4, the DA’s Office says.

According to police, Chandler-Hope was a passenger in a Nissan Xterra traveling in the area of West Market Street, Route 616 and Wolfs Church Road. Chandler-Hope allegedly got out of the vehicle while it was stopped and fired shots at the victim’s vehicle. Police found a bullet hole in the license plate of the victim’s vehicle.