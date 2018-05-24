Beautiful Thursday ahead with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures

MORE DRY TIME & SUNSHINE: More quiet weather is expected to close out the week, with high pressure in full control of the weather. It’s a quiet start to Thursday, with mainly clear skies. Temperatures begin in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Plenty more sunshine continues for the rest of Thursday. Temperatures are a bit warmer, with readings for many crawling into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds are light to calm. Clear skies continue through the night. Expect lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday brings even more sunshine, and it’s a bit warmer. The humidity starts to increase again much later during the day. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: The holiday weekend doesn’t look too bad so far. Saturday is a mainly dry day, but there is a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s. High humidity levels add a muggy feel. A much better chance for showers and thunderstorms comes on Sunday. The best chance is during the afternoon. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s. It’s still quite muggy too. Memorial Day remains unsettled, and although the forecast is looking more optimistic today, some thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Temperatures are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. It’s still quite muggy.

NEXT WEEK: The chance for showers continues as we return from the extended weekend. This will depend on many factors, so there is a chance this day could dry out. For now, Tuesday brings the chance for more a couple thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday is more of the same, with warm and humid conditions. A couple isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Have a great Thursday!