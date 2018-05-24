District III Crowns Boys Lacrosse Champions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dauphin County - What a night of lacrosse at Speed Ebersole Stadium on Wednesday night as District III crowned both AA and AAA champions.

The AA final got us started and featured a six goal run by Palmyra to claim the lead over Trinity. But the Shamrocks used a furious comeback in the final minute to force overtime.

The extra session didn't take long as Trinity scored the game winner to claim the district championship 11-10 over the Cougars.

In AAA Lanc-Leb power Manheim Township faced off against Cumberland Valley out of the Mid-Penn Conference. The Blue Streaks started fast jumping out to a four goal lead. The Eagles tried to rally but in the end Manheim Townships claimed their fifth District III title with the 11-5 win.