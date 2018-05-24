× Gas prices expected to be the highest in 4 years this Memorial Day Weekend

YORK, Pa. — If you plan on traveling for Memorial Day weekend, it may cost a little extra at the pump.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices are the highest they’ve been in 4 years. Right now, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania is around $3.11. The national average as of Thursday morning is $2.97/gal, which is up more than 65 cents from this time last year.

Gas experts said there are many reasons for the rising prices including rising oil prices.

Despite increasing costs at the pump, AAA projects almost 37 million Americans will hit the road this holiday weekend.

