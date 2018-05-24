It’s a fabulous Friday with continued sunshine and warm temperatures

FANTASTIC FRIDAY

Skies are clear through evening and overnight. It’s very comfortable with light to calm winds. Temperatures are warm in the 70s too. It’s a pleasant morning in the upper 50s Friday. Brilliant sunshine continues for much of the day. A few clouds drift in during the afternoon. With a breeze out of the southwest around 5 to 10 MPH, the humidity slowly creeps up too. Heading into the holiday weekend, thunderstorm chances begin to increase. You’ll need to keep the umbrella handy. And, if you have plans to be outdoors, have a backup plan to take cover briefly if showers and thunderstorms move in the area. You’ll notice the mugginess more and it is very warm in the middle and upper 80s. There is a greater chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday. It is still quite humid with highs in the lower 80s. Memorial Day is looking drier, yet a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms are still possible. Readings are not as warm in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. There is no break from the muggy feel.

BEACH FORECAST

If you are heading to the coast, be sure to bring the sunscreen! Here is a look at the shoreline forecast!

NEXT WEEK

Tuesday is drier with more sunshine. Only an isolated thunderstorm is expected. Afternoon temperatures are warm in the lower 80s. The rest of the week becomes unsettled with showers and thunderstorms chances increasing. Wednesday begins dry, however, keep an eye to the sky during the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms become more likely. Highs again are in the lower 80s. Thursday brings more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures fall back to the upper 70s.

