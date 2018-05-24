× Lancaster County man will serve up to 15 years for weapons, drug possession

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 22-year-old Lancaster County man will serve up to 15 years in prison for illegal weapons and drug charges, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

John Tyler Andrew, of Reinholds, pleaded guilty to seven felonies and three misdemeanors stemming from a November 2017 incident in which police discovered an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, metal knuckles and four different types of drugs at his home on North Ridge Road.

Andrew, who is already a convicted felon, will serve a 7- to 15-year prison term in a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman.

The terms were accepted by Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker, who ordered sentence.

During a search of Andrew’s home, East Cocalico Township police discovered:

A loaded WASR 10 AK-47 rifle

A loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol (concealed in a backpack)

Metal knuckles

24 grams of synthetic marijuana

4.5 grams of methamphetamine

One bag of psilocybin (psychadelic) mushrooms

A baggie of heroin

Various drug paraphernalia

Due to a 2014 felony conviction for burglary, Andrew was barred from having firearms. He was charged with four counts of illegal possession of firearms, three counts of drug-dealing, misdemeanor possessing an offensive weapon, and a misdemeanor count of drug and paraphernalia possession.