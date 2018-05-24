× Lancaster man arrested on suspicion of stealing packages from porch

LANCASTER — A 31-year-old Lancaster man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing packages from a resident’s porch on two occasions, according to Lancaster police.

Andrew Kauffman has been charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking after police say he stole packages from the front porch of a home on the 800 block of North Duke Street on May 18 and May 22.

According to police, the victim’s surveillance cameras captured footage of a suspect, later identified as Kauffman, taking a package from the porch at 12:17 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim provided the footage to police in the area, police say.

An officer spotted a man matching the description of the suspect seen on surveillance video and stopped him on the 500 block of North Queen Street. A search revealed that the suspect, later identified as Kauffman, was in possession of the items that had been taken from the victim’s porch.

He was taken into custody, arraigned, and committed to Lancaster County Prison on $20,000 bail.