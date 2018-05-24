× Nashville selected to host 2019 NFL Draft

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — Nashville has been selected to host the 2019 NFL Draft.

Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. President Butch Spyridon received the phone call with the news Wednesday morning.

The NFL officially made the announcement during the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta.

The 84th NFL Draft will take place on the week of April 25, 2019, and will incorporate iconic city landmarks stretching from Lower Broadway to Nissan Stadium. Round 1 will happen on Thursday, April 25. Rounds 2 and 3 will be on Friday, April 26, and Rounds 4 to 7 will be held on Saturday, April 27.

The decision was made over the process of several months. All cities submitted plans that were reviewed by the Super Bowl & Major Events Advisory Committee and full ownership.

“Following an exciting and successful event in Dallas, we’re thrilled to take the NFL Draft to Nashville. The city has a passionate fan base and offers iconic locations that will enable us to expand the Draft in unique ways,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a news release. “We look forward to working with the Tennessee Titans, the City of Nashville, and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp to deliver a memorable celebration of football to our fans and incoming players.”

The NFL has only been moving the draft to different host cities since 2015. The only cities that have hosted it so far are New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas.

Spyridon and Mayor David Briley will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Hosting the draft had been on Nashville’s radar since 2011.

“We are thrilled for the city of Nashville, our fans and our team, that we have been selected to host the 2019 NFL Draft,” said Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk in a news release. “The city and the Titans put a lot of effort into this proposal and we can’t wait to see it come to life next year. I personally would like to thank Commissioner Goodell and the NFL for this opportunity; Metro Nashville Government, led by Mayor David Briley; Butch Spyridon at the CVC; Scott Ramsey at the Sports Council; and all those who have contributed to this effort. Nashville is known as an entertainment destination and we look forward to showing the football world what that looks like on a very big stage.”

“Nashville is honored to host the 2019 NFL Draft. We are prepared to deliver a unique Music City experience and an NFL-caliber event,” said Spyridon in a news release. “I would like to thank the Titans and owner, Amy Adams Strunk, for their support and the NFL for their confidence.”

The NFL Draft will be held in Nashville the same weekend as the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

Josh Furlow, North American managing director of the marathon, issued this statement:

“Having been aware of the ongoing conversations among Butch Spyridon, the NCVC, the City and the NFL, the Rock ‘n’ Roll team is pleased that everyone’s hard work has lead to Nashville being chosen to host the 2019 NFL Draft. It is a well-deserved acknowledgement to all that Nashville has to offer their residents and visitors.

We look forward to celebrating our 20th running as well as working with the NFL to plan the week of exciting festivities and events. We already work closely with the Tennessee Titans so we are excited that two global brands will ascend on the city the last week of April.”