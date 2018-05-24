Police investigate hit-and-run crash that left one person dead, another individual injured

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead and another individual injured.

The suspect vehicle, traveling east on the 600 block of East King Street, ran a red light and struck the victim’s vehicle, which was heading north from the 1st block of South Franklin Street, around 7:17 p.m. Thursday, according to police. The driver in the suspect vehicle, described as a Hispanic male, fled from the crash on foot.

Officers found two individuals trapped in the vehicle that was struck. They were extricated and transported to Lancaster General Hospital. The driver was pronounced deceased at the hospital, police say. The passenger from the victim’s vehicle is undergoing surgery, police add.

Anyone with information on this crash or the identity of the suspect driver should contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.