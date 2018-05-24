The Hershey Company partners with Hershey native, global soccer phenom Christian Pulisic

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Earlier this week, The Hershey Company announced that it has partnered with global soccer sensation Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic, a Hershey native, plays for German club Borussia Dortmund as well as the United States national team.

On Thursday, the partnership was kicked off at Hershey’s Chocolate World in Time Square. Pulisic helped celebrate the launch of Reese’s Outrageous bars.

“It’s not very often that a superstar hails from your own backyard. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome Christian to the Hershey team and look forward to our partnership and following his illustrious career both on and off the field,” said Suzanne Jones, vice president of the Hershey Experience.

The company presented Pulisic with a pair of Reese’s Outrageous-inspired cleats. The cleats, made by custom shoe designer The Shoe Surgeon, are a take on Pulisic’s orange Nike Mercurial Vapor 360s. They’re “Reese-ified” by having them drip with chocolate and Reese’s Pieces designs.

“Growing up in Hershey, the company, its brands and the people have been something I’ve always admired,” said Pulisic. “It’s a dream come true to partner with Hershey.”

The company is also surprising fans of Reese’s with gifts and experiences as a celebration of their passion for the brand.