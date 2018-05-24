Volunteer fire company helps rescue fallen horse in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Members of the Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company helped save a fallen horse.

On May 23, fire personnel were dispatched to South Annville Township for a horse rescue after it fell down an embankment.

Crews used the 100 foot winch with 80 additional feet of chain, and got ropes from the owners of the horse.

A pad and plywood was slid underneath the horse while the owners attached ropes to the legs, allowing crews to pull the horse up the embankment.

The rescue took about an hour and 15 minutes, according to the fire company.