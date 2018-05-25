× 19-year-old wanted for questioning related to shooting death of Philip Banks

YORK — A 19-year-old man is wanted for questioning in the investigation related to the shooting death of Philip Banks on May 21, the York City Police Department announced Friday in a news release.

Police described Trayquan Robinson, a York resident, as a person of interest.

Banks was shot and killed around 4 p.m. Monday in the first block of North Franklin Street.

Police said that the 20-year-old was targeted.

The community mourned the loss of Banks Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.

Instructions for using text tip line:

1. Enter number 847-411

2. Start message with – yorktips

3. Text your message.