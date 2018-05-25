Beautiful Friday before a few Memorial Day Weekend storms

FABULOUS FRIDAY: We kick off Memorial Day Weekend in style. After a morning start in the 50s, temperatures rise quickly. Highs reach the mid-to-upper 80s with lots of sunshine. Winds remain light with an otherwise slightly muggy feel.

WEEKEND THUNDERSTORMS: The chance of thunderstorms holds off for most of the day Saturday. Don’t cancel any plans, just keep an eye to the sky heading towards the late afternoon and evening. We have a slightly higher chance of thunderstorms for Sunday off-and-on throughout the day. Thunderstorm chances lower Memorial Day, but a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out with highs near 80.

BEACH FORECAST: We keep the dry conditions for most of the day on Saturday at our closest beaches. Highs again reach near 80 on the shoreline. The chance for thunderstorms moves towards the coast for Sunday and stick around for another low chance on Monday. Just keep the umbrella handy and your eyes to the sky. Otherwise, enjoy mild temperatures along the shore in the mid-to-upper 70s to finish the holiday weekend.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long