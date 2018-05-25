District III Girls Lacrosse Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hummelstown, Dauphin County - The greatest thing about sports is you always get a second chance. A year ago the Wilson Bulldogs came barking into the AAA District Title game and knocked off Manheim Township.

Thursday night provided the opportunity the Blue Streaks have been waiting for, a rematch against Wilson for District III gold.

A close game in the first half, Manheim Township turned it on and was able to get some separation on their way to 13-9 victory and another district crown to add to their trophy case.

In AA Susquehannock was looking to claim back to back titles, but the Trojans of Hershey had other ideas. Hershey used a second half comeback to knock off the defending champs 11-9.

Check out the video above for highlights.