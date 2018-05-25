Ephrata man facing arson charges from domestic dispute
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata man who was involved in a domestic dispute earlier this month that led him to light his house on fire has been arrested on arson charges.
Michael Thomas-Matthews, 51, is facing arson, aggravated assault, and causing/risking a catastrophe among other related charges for the May 14 incident.
On May 24, Thomas-Matthews was released from a Philadelphia area hospital and arrested.
He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.
