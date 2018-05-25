Fire that consumed box truck in Hanover ruled arson, officials say

HANOVER — The fire that consumed a box truck in an alley behind the 400 block of High Street in Hanover Thursday night was been ruled a case of arson, according to a York Daily Record report.

The truck had been sitting in the owner’s backyard for about 10 years, Hanover Area Fire & Rescue Chief Tony Clousher told the Daily Record.

The fire was spotted by neighbors. The truck was fully engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived.

Hanover Borough Police are investigating the fire. No injuries were reported.