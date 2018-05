Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa--- Hersheypark stadium will be kicking off the 2018 concert series tonight with Journey and Def Leppard. This is first of many hot shows coming to Hershey. Plus you can checkout the Hershey Event Special where you can ride and rock all day.

To see the full list of acts coming to Hersheypark visit: http://www.HersheyEntertainment.com