Members of York City Fire Department attend Ivan Flanscha’s daughters’ graduation

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Members of the York City Fire Department attended Ivan Flanscha’s daughters’ high school graduation ceremonies on Thursday night.

The fire department posted this photo on Facebook:

The post reads:

Tonight, present and past members of B Platoon attended the graduation of Savannah Flanscha (Ivan’s daughter) and Maya Lehman (Ivan’s stepdaughter). Both graduated with honors from York Suburban School District and Maya was the Salutatorian of the class of 2018. We know Ivan is so proud of his children and we were honored to be there in support of these two wonderful young ladies. We will be there in four years when you both graduate from College.

Flanscha was one of two firefighters killed after a building collapsed on them while attempting to put out hot spots after a fire at the old Weaver Building in March.