New Food Options in Hersheypark for 2018

HERSHEY,Pa--- Hersheypark will be adding some new food options for the 2018 season. Hersheypark will be adding food trucks inside the park and in the Boardwalk the Grilled Cheeses Beach Shack will offer a variety of choices. The new 1829 Pavilion and 1829 Patio in the Pioneer Frontier will feature a selection of Yuengling Brewery beverages. Plus the All Day Drink and Dining Plans returns for a second year.

For more information about the new food options visit the website: http://www.hersheypark.com/things-to-do/dining/food-trucks.php