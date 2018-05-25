× Police investigating duck shooting, disappearance in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident in which three ducks were shot.

On May 8 around 6:50 p.m., police responded to Mountain Green Road in Metal Township for a report that a victim’s ducks had been shot.

Upon arrival, police found that three of the victim’s ducks had been shot while they were in the outside pen.

Additionally, three ducks were missing from the location.

Each duck is estimated to be worth approximately $2.80.