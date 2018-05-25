Police looking for man who skipped out on DUI-sentencing, fled during traffic stop

HARRISBURG — Police are looking for a man who skipped out on his DUI-sentencing in March and fled from officers during a traffic stop in Harrisburg.

On March 29, Harrisburg Police assisted Perry County Probation in serving a warrant for Jeremy Orwan, who failed to appear in court for DUI-sentencing, according to police.

Orwan, 32, was not at the residence but officers observed him in his vehicle in the area of North 6th and Maclay Streets, police say. A traffic stop was then initiated and Orwan allegedly fled. Officers pursued the vehicle until Orwan allegedly accelerated to a rate of speed that was unsafe for law enforcement to continue.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Orwan should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.