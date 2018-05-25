× Police searching for suspect in attempted armed robbery at Palmyra Sheetz

PALMYRA, Lebanon County — Police are searching for a suspect in the attempted armed robbery of a Sheetz store on the 800 block of East Main Street overnight.

Palmyra Police say the suspect, described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a slim build, was carrying a black rifle. He entered the store at approximately 1:03 a.m. and demanded money. When the clerk did not comply, he fled, police say.

No one was injured.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black mask, white gloves, white sneakers, blue pants, and a white t-shirt with a red, long-sleeved shirt underneath. In addition to the rifle, he was carrying a light blue and dark blue bag with a white symbol on the side.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Palmyra Police at (717) 838-8189.