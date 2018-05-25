Warm temperatures and higher humidity brings storm chances by afternoon Saturday

WATCH FOR THUNDERSTORMS

It’s a quiet, warm evening with a few clouds in the sky. Temperatures are warm in the 80s until the sun sets then they fall through the 70s. By morning, readings are in the middle and upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. While most of Saturday is dry, keep a heads up during the afternoon and evening for thunderstorms. They are not expected to be widespread, so many areas may stay rain free. The heat and humidity increases with highs in the middle and upper 80s. It’s a hazy, muggy morning Sunday. Lows are warm again in the middle and upper 60s. There is an increased threat for showers and thunderstorms during the day. Afternoon highs are in the lower 80s. Memorial Day is drier! A few stray thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, however, most of the day is looking rain free now. Highs are still above average around 80 degrees. Temperatures climb once again heading into Tuesday.

BEACH FORECAST

If you are heading to the coast, be sure to bring the sunscreen! Here is a look at the shoreline forecast!

NEXT WEEK

High pressure briefly builds in to bring a warm but mainly dry day Tuesday. Only an isolated thunderstorm is possible. Highs are warmer in the lower and middle 80s. Wednesday begins dry, however, keep an eye to the sky during the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms become more likely. Highs again are in the lower 80s. Thursday brings more widespread showers and thunderstorms and temperatures fall back to the upper 70s. It stays unsettled Friday as showers and thunderstorms continue.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist