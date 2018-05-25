× York Revolution players will wear, auction off rainbow-themed jerseys at Pride Night on June 20

YORK — The York Revolution will mark Pride Night on Wednesday, June 20 with special, rainbow-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the LGBT Center of Central PA, the team announced Friday.

The player-worn jerseys are sponsored by the Starbucks York Roasting Plant.

The themed jerseys and auction will cap what team officials are calling York’s biggest Pride Month celebration. Pride night will celebrate the York area’s LGBT community and reiterate PeoplesBank Park’s focus on diversity and inclusion.

“We strike to do two things each time we open our gates: to create the best day ever for every guest, and to be the most welcoming place in York,” said Eric Menzer, team president. “With the help of Starbucks and our co-presenters at the York County Community Foundation and the York County Economic Alliance, we are telling an amazing portion of the Revolution fan base that we are fans of them as well.”

Starbucks officials called the sponsorship an ideal demonstration of the coffee retailer’s values, and said they are excited to support the mission of the LGBT Center of Central PA.

“One of our corporate values is creating a culture of warmth and belonging, where everyone is welcome,” said plant director Pete Kraus. “This game, in the heart of our community, by a team that has the same goal, makes our participation and support a home run.”

Team staff will begin accepting bids for the game-worn jerseys at the start of the game. Bids will be accepted until the 5th inning. The winning bidders will receive their jerseys from Revolution players on the field immediately following the game against the Road Warriors.

Pride Night will also feature a pre-game Pride Parade around the ballpark’s warning track, and a performance of the National Anthem by the Harrisburg Gay Men’s Chorus.

All fans in attendance will also receive a free rainbow flag, courtesy of the York Equality Fest.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. For ticket information, call (717) 801-HITS or visit the Revolution’s website.