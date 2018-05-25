Young bear removed from tree outside home in Hanover

HANOVER — Hanover Police, Hanover Area Fire and Rescue and the York County Game Warden were called Friday morning to remove a 100-pound juvenile bear from a tree in front of a home on the 100 block of Ruth Avenue.

The bear was anesthetized by the Game Warden, but remained in the tree, forcing law enforcement to climb a ladder, rig a rope around the bear, and lower it to the ground. The bear was placed in a bear trap and driven to a remote location on State Game Lands, where it was released, officials say.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission Southcentral Informationa and Education Supervisor said that this is the time of year when young bears are pushed out by their mothers as breeding season approaches.

The Hanover Evening Sun was there when authorities extracted the bear from the tree and posted video on Facebook Live.