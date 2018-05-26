CVMA hosts 3rd Annual Honoring Veterans Event in Lebanon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JONESTOWN, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. -- In Lebanon County, Saturday was a perfect day to honor veterans.

The Combat Veterans Motorycycle Association, PA 22-5 held its 3rd Annual Honoring Veterans Event at the Fireman's Park in Jonestown. The event included a car and bike show, live music, and a burn-off pit.

Organizers say this was the first year they combined two of their events to create Saturday's large-scale gathering and say it was a great turnout.

Money raised from the event goes towards the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, PA 22-5 which will be used to help veteran care facilities provide necessities, including food, shelter and guidance for service members.