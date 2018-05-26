Stormy Sunday before taking a break to start the week

STORMY SUNDAY: A spotty shower or two overnight can’t be ruled out as clouds move in overnight. Lows start in the mid-60s. We get dry time in the morning before our shower and thunderstorm chances start around Noon. Storms could last into the early evening hours. We are not currently facing a severe threat, but occasionally heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible throughout the afternoon. Highs top out near 80-degrees.

MEMORIAL DAY: Our thunderstorm chances currently look to subside for Memorial Day, though we will be a bit cooler with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures start in the low-60s for the morning and reach the upper-70s by the afternoon with otherwise light winds. A stray shower is possible, but the chance is very low.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out Tuesday and Wednesday as we heat back up. Morning lows start in the mid-60s with highs in the mid-80s both days. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as well before our next stronger system moves into the area by Thursday. Highs drop back into the upper-70s with a higher chance of thunderstorms. We keep a low thunderstorm chance for next Friday with highs in the low-80s.

Have a great rest of your holiday weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long