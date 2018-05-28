A dreary start to Memorial Day gradually sees some improvement during the afternoon

MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day is dreary early, but there are drier conditions for the afternoon. It’s a hazy and drizzly start to the morning, with temperatures starting in the 50s to lower 60s. A bit of a breeze gradually eases. The clouds stay put for most of the day, but conditions slowly turn around through mid to late morning. Skies are mostly cloudy for the afternoon, with limited peeks of sunshine. Temperatures reach the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. It’s a bit humid, it but doesn’t feel too terrible for the most part. The overnight period brings mostly cloudy skies. Expect low temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 60s. Conditions start to turn muggy once again. Tuesday brings some more by way of sunshine, with partly sunny skies for the afternoon. There’s a small chance for a stray late day shower or thunderstorm. It’s very warm and humid, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

MORE SHOWER & STORM CHANCES: Wednesday still brings a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. It’s humid too, with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A better chance for showers, and perhaps even a few thunderstorms comes on Thursday. Temperatures are in the 70s. The chances for showers and thunderstorms continues into Friday, along with the muggy conditions. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND: The weekend is shaping up quite unsettled, with plenty of shower and thunderstorm chances. There’s the chance for thunderstorms on Saturday, with temperatures hovering near 80 degrees. Sunday looks damper and cooler. It’s a dreary one, and so far showers look plentiful. Temperatures could be stuck in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Have a great Memorial Day!