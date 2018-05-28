Lancaster County ceremonies honor veterans on Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARIETTA, LANCASTER COUNTY--- As part of a tradition that has spanned decades, families gathered on Market Street to observe Memorial Day with a parade.

Veterans, including Barry McFarland and Tom Yount, both of the Navy, said while watching the participants go by that the patriotism gives them a good feeling.

"It kind of gives you a lump in your throat because you performed your service. I don't know what percentage of the public does but I feel real good about the little bit of time I gave them," said McFarland.

"I think we're not just from us past Vietnam vets but the military that's in today, God bless them, they're 17-18 year old men and women that are willing to give up their lives for this country," said Yount.

Following the parade, veterans and others, alike, took moments to reflect in the Marietta Cemetery.

"When we lost soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan, our unit held brief memorials to honor them before sending them home to their families. It gave our fellow soldiers a sense of closure and an opportunity to say goodbye before continuing our mission," said LT. Colonel Steve Smith of the Army.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, they honored one of central PA's own.

Flowers decorate the grave of Navy veteran Walter Nau, who died in March.

The World War Two veteran is the most recent veteran interred at Marietta Cemetery.

Steven Shireman of the Marietta Parade Committee said their remembrance of soldiers like Nau is the most important part of each Memorial Day.

"It's our goal, to give something big enough so that people don't get complacent with it and don't come out to it. It's all about honoring those veterans and we don't want that tradition to die," said Shireman.