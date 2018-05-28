× Mechanicsburg man facing rape charges

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man has been charged with rape.

William Soler Jr., 27, of the 100 block of E. Locust Street in Mechanicsburg, was charged with rape and aggravated indecent assault among other related charges.

Soler Jr. is alleged to have assaulted a 21-year-old woman at a home on Rebecca Drive in Penn Township on May 27, and police were contacted around 6:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim knew the Soler Jr. through social media.

He is awaiting arraignment at Perry County Prison.