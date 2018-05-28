Memorial wall taking shape in Marysville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE, PERRY COUNTY -- Two years ago on Memorial Day a Perry County team decided to build a veterans memorial wall. That wall is starting to take shape on State Road in Marysville, Perry County.

Laura Steele started the Perry County Veteran's Memorial Wall as a project for girl scouts and has raised $65,000. Laura has a goal of $100,000 to raise in total by the memorial walls unveiling in November.

Supporters of the Perry County Veterans Memorial Wall can help by purchasing bricks that will be used as a walkway. They can also purchase hats and t-shirts at various fundraising events throughout the county this summer.