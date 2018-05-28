More than a dozen people exposed to carbon monoxide after deep fryer malfunctions at Chambersburg Aquatic Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAMBERSBURG -- A defective deep fryer in the concession stand of the brand-new Chambersburg Aquatic Center sent several people to the hospital for tests and observation for carbon monoxide exposure, according to a press release issued by the Chambersburg Borough.

The concession stand manager went to the hospital with chest pains on Saturday, and on Sunday, several other employees complained of feeling light-headed, nauseous, and weak, according to borough manager Jeffrey Stone-Hill.

A total of 10 to 15 children, their parents, and two adult concession stand employees were sent to the hospital for testing and observation, the borough said. It was determined that they were exposed to carbon monoxide, but no one was poisoned, the borough says. All of them were released, and no one was injured.

Borough officials and members of the Chambersburg Fire Department determined that the symptoms were caused by carbon monoxide. The source was a malfunctioning ventilation hood over the concession stand's deep fryer.

The Chambersburg Health Inspector gave the Recreation Commission permission to re-open the stand on Monday -- minus the malfunctioning fryer. The borough will pay for all costs associated with the malfunction, according to the press release.

The Aquatic Center was open for business again on Monday.