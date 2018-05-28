New Chambersburg water park makes big splash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new waterpark in Chambersburg is making a big splash this summer….

“It’s got three slides, a lazy river, a new mini golf course, they’re all here. It’s a terrific place to get out and spend your summer and really enjoy yourself,” said Jeffrey Stonehill, Chambersburg Borough Manager.

The $7.9 million facility opened its doors this weekend, offering fun for the young…

“I want to hold my breath under water,” said one kid.

“I like when you go on the obstacle course and and hold on to the logs,” said another.

And the young at heart.

“There’s a lot of stuff to do, you can’t get bored real fast. It’s a lot of fun,” said one young man.

What did people like best?

“That bucket. It splashed and pats down on my back,” said one patron.

“I like the bucket because the water pours on your head,” said another.

“Honestly, the lazy river. It’s a nice place to hang out, chill, get some sun.”

But the fan favorite was….

“The slides.”

“I love the slides.”

“The slides. They go fast. The blue one…scary.”

“The blue one was fast and the yellow one is a little bit slower.”

Stonehill tells us more than 1,000 people showed up in a day, and it's easy to tell why.

“They stepped up their game from last year. They stepped up their game.”

The new aquatic center is open seven days a week from noon to eight.

People can purchase day passes or season passes.