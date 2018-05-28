Other than a stray thunderstorm, breaks in the clouds allows sunshine to boost temperatures Tuesday.

UNSETTLED WEEK AHEAD

Skies stay mostly cloudy this evening. Temperatures fall from the 70s to the 60s. Overnight, patchy fog and misty areas develop. Morning lows are mild in the middle 60s. Sunshine breaks through the clouds for Tuesday. It’s warm and feeling humid again. Afternoon highs top out in the lower and middle 80s. A stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. A better chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms returns Wednesday, as remnants of Subtropical Alberto lifts into the area. The actual center of circulation tracks west of us, however, moisture spreads across the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic. Temperatures stay in the 70s to near 80 degrees. We are in the 70s again Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible once again. Friday, we see breaks a little more sunshine which helps to boost readings back into the lower and middle 80s, however, showers and thunderstorms still threaten. Upper level low brings changes to temperatures but keeps things unsettled over the weekend.

WET AND COOLER WEEKEND

Wet weather threatens both day. A front does drop south early in the Saturday followed by cooler air. An upper level low swinging overhead brings a threat for showers. Highs manage the middle and upper 70s. However, they are much cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday. Showers are likely too. It’s drier heading into the work week. Highs remain somewhat cool in the lower 70s Monday.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist