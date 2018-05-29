Another foggy start Tuesday, then warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm

WARM & MUGGY: Tuesday remains mainly dry, but it’s also much warmer. The morning begins mostly cloudy, with some areas of haze, fog and drizzle. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 60s to start the day. Conditions are back to feeling muggy again too. The rest of Tuesday brings some more by way of sunshine, with partly sunny skies for the afternoon. There’s a small chance for a stray late day shower or thunderstorm. It’s very warm and humid, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. The overnight period is warm and stuffy under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall back into the 60s. Some haze and fog is possible once again, in addition to an isolated shower.

MORE SHOWER & STORM CHANCES: Wednesday still brings a better chance for a few showers and thunderstorms as moisture from Alberto continues to drift toward the Great Lakes. It’s humid too, with temperatures in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. A better chance for showers, and perhaps even a few thunderstorms comes on Thursday. Temperatures are in the 70s. The chances for showers and thunderstorms continues into Friday, along with the muggy conditions. However, the coverage looks isolated, with partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND: The weekend is shaping up quite unsettled, with plenty of shower and thunderstorm chances. There’s the chance for thunderstorms on Saturday, with temperatures hovering in the middle to upper 70s. Sunday looks damper and cooler. It’s a dreary one, and so far showers look plentiful. Temperatures could be stuck in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Monday is still a touch unsettled, with a small shower or thunderstorm chance. Temperatures are in the lower 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!