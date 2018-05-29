× Baltimore Ravens announce reduced concessions prices

BALTIMORE– The Ravens are looking for fans to save a chunk of change at the concessions stand this season.

Earlier this month, the team announced reduced prices for certain concessions at Ravens’ home games next season.

According to the Baltimore Sun, among the top price drops are the now available $5 domestic beer, $3 hot dogs and $6 burgers.

Team President Dean Cass said that the decision to reduce the prices came after hearing more criticisms than compliments about the cost of concessions.

Below is a list of all the changes for the upcoming season:

Food

Stadium hot dogs and peanuts, both previously sold for $5, are now $3 each.

Grilled hot dogs, once $6.50, are now $5.

Stadium burgers, once $8.50, are now $6.

An entree of chicken tenders and fries, once $11, is now $7.

French fries, once $6, are now $3.

Pizza, once $8.50, is now $6.

Nachos, once $5, are now $7.75.

Bavarian pretzels and regular popcorn, both previously sold for $5.25, are now $3 each.

Soft pretzels, formerly $4.25, are now $2.

Bottomless popcorn, once $8.75, is $6.

Non-alcoholic beverages

Souvenir sodas (with one refill) are $5 each instead of $8.

A large fountain soda, once $5.25, is now $3.

A liter of bottled water, once $6.50, is now $4. A 20-ounce bottled water is $3, down from its original $4.75 price.

Alcohol