× Golden Knights top Capitals 6-4 in Game One of Stanley Cup Finals

LAS VEGAS– A back-and-forth Game One of the Stanley Cup Finals went to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

The scoring began early in the game and occurred often throughout, but three unanswered third period goals by the Golden Knights helped seal a Capitals’ defeat.

Vegas opened the scoring in the first period when D Colin Miller fired a slap shot in for the series’ first goal.

However, the Capitals would respond with back-to-back goals within less than a minute of each other to take a 2-1 lead late in the first period.

With just over a minute left in that period, Vegas evened up the game with F William Karlsson’s seventh goal of the playoffs.

The Golden Knights would ride that momentum into the second period, taking a 3-2 lead on LW Reilly Smith’s goal early in the period.

Just over 5 minutes later, Washington tied the game at 3 when D John Carlson put home his fourth goal of the playoffs.

The Capitals took a 4-3 lead early in the third period when F Tom Wilson put home his fourth goal of the postseason.

It was all Vegas after that.

Just over a minute later, F Ryan Reaves tied the game at four, before F Tomas Nosek sealed the game with a pair of tallies in the game’s final minutes.

The teams will hit the ice for Game 2 on Wednesday at 8 p.m.