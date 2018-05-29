× Lebanon man accused of trying to drive away from scene of his DUI arrest

LEBANON — A Lebanon man is facing several charges after police say he attempted to drive away after an officer found him passed out inside his vehicle Saturday morning.

John Santiago, 25, is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, escape, DUI, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving in connection to the incident, which occurred at 3:48 a.m. on N. 5th and Lehman Streets, according to Lebanon City Police.

Police say Santiago was found unconscious in his vehicle, which was still running and parked at a traffic light at the intersection. When an officer made contact with him and attempted to turn off the ignition, Santiago allegedly began to drive off at a slow rate of speed.

After traveling a short distance, the officer managed to turn off the engine, but the car, which was still in neutral, continued to roll. Santiago then allegedly put the car in gear and attempted to flee, but was quickly apprehended, police say.

Santiago was taken to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility, where he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The officer was not injured in the incident, police say.