NBA Finals match up set: Cavs v Warriors Part IV

It’s the NBA Finals match up you knew was coming.

After the Golden State Warriors finished off the Houston Rockets in Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, they clinched a date with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season.

Cleveland just finished off the Boston Celtics in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday.

In the teams’ first three NBA Finals match ups, Golden State walked away with titles in both 2015 and 2017, while F LeBron James led one of the most famous comebacks in sports’ history, becoming the first team to come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the title in 2016.

The teams will be mostly healthy heading into the series.

Warriors’ F Andre Iguodala is recovering from a bone bruise while Cavaliers’ F Kevin Love is dealing with concussion-like symptoms.

Both teams will receive a short break this week, with the series’ first game not being held until Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. at Oracle Arena in California.