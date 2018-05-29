Olivia’s cooks up Rosemary carrot Roasted Chicken w ancient Farro grains

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Rosemary carrot Roasted Chicken w ancient Farro grains, pecans, & apricots, served along w garlicky wilted Broccoli Rabe

Roasted chicken:

1 whole chicken

1 lb carrots (peeled & cut in 1/2” lengths)

6oz farro

1 cup pecans

1 cup dried apricots

1 cup broccoli

1 cup broccoli rabe

2 oz Olivia’s steak seasoning

6 oz Olivia’s garlic butter

20 oz chicken stock

2 cups yams peeled & cubed 1/2” x 1/2”

Preheat oven to 350* F. Cut whole chicken into halves. Season w salt, pepper, & rosemary. Cover and roast for 25-30 minutes(or until internal temperature is 140*F). Add the carrots, sweet potatoes, put back in oven until carrots are fork tender & caramelized & internal temperature of chicken is 158*F.

Farro (3 to 1 ratio w liquids)

Sauté onions, carrots, celery, garlic, & garlic butter on med-high heat approx 3-4 mins. Add chicken stock. Let simmer for approx 15-20 mins or until Farro is tender and a bit chewy(Aldenté)

Cocktails:

Flamingo Fizz

3 Olives Loopy vodka

Lemonade

Guava nectar

Club soda or sprite

Fresh lemon wedges

Fresh watermelon garnish

Fill glass w ice. Add loopy vodka, lemonade, guava nectar, & fresh lemon wedges. Shake. Top off w club soda or sprite. Garnish w fresh watermelon wedge. Enjoy! (Goes perfectly while you drift on your flamingo floaty in the pool)

White cran-peach sangria:

White wine of your choice

Elderflower liqueur

White cranberry juice

Fresh peaches chopped

Fresh grapes

Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients, shake. Enjoy!!