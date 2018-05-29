× Police searching for man that attempted to abduct child in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man that attempted to abduct a child in Chambersburg.

On May 28, an unknown suspect attempted to abduct a three-year-old child from a home in the 100 block of Park Ave.

The suspect allegedly picked up the child and began walking away from the residence.

The child reportedly resisted and another juvenile female began screaming at the suspect, at which time he dropped the child and fled on foot toward Wilson College before going south on Edgar Ave.

The suspect is described as a bald Hispanic male with average height and a goatee.

He was wearing a red t-shirt with lettering on it and gray sweatpants.

The suspect left the scene in a light blue, older model of a Chevrolet pickup truck with a white bed cover.

If you believe you have information that can assist the police in identifying or locating this person, you’re asked to contact the Borough of Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131, call 911 with active information or submit a tip on Crime Watch.