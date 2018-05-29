Police seek identity of several men who may have witnessed Harrisburg homicide

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the identity of several different men who they believe may have been witnesses to a homicide in Harrisburg last week.

Donna Warren was shot and killed on May 25 at the 76 Gas Station in Harrisburg.

Detectives are requesting that if you recognize any of the pictured individuals in the above pictures or have information relevant to the investigation, contact police at 717-255-3189 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.

40.273191 -76.886701